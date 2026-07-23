Nob Hill Bar & Grill still carrying on after 40 years

Thirty five years ago, the Nob Hill Bar & Grill hosted a performance by Northwest neighbor Maureen Bradley, and drew a full house. Last Saturday, Bradley was back with a band of notables—Peter Frajola, Alec Burton and Peter Lampe—and filled the neighborhood pub again.

Space for dancing was tight, but nothing was going to hold back a night of good times, not even the mournful melody of “The Tennessee Waltz.”

Maureen Bradley had a different last name and a different band when she attracted a crowd at Nobbys 35 years ago.

Only two remaining Northwest 23rd Avenue restaurants were here when Nob Hill Bar & Grill owners Greg and Barbara Hermens bought the business in 1986.