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Where this all started

Celebrating Independence Day the old fashioned way in Couch Park
Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
Jul 04, 2026

On the morning of July 3, Friends of Couch Park members took turns reading the Declaration of Independence. None were reading it for the first time, but most had not read it for a long time.

The document contains some surprising anomalies and embarrassing cultural observations, but it ends well:

"And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."

Our founders then signed their death warrants for something more important to them.

An African American man passing by joined the reading circle. Afterwards, he declared that this document did not apply to him, and that he was not subject to the nation’s laws.

All in a day of contemplating that “more perfect union.”

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