Re-ignition of Pearl starts April 28

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association President Bruce Studer (above) and a cohort of community leaders have plans that will fill the district with people and activity this summer.

The list includes:

A weekly farmers market.

Yoga and fitness class in the park.

Summer concerts and movies in the parks.

Criterium bike races.

An art walk.

A luxury cars and wine event.

Go cart races.

The annual Pearl street party.

The list may grow, as 31 different activities are under consideration.

“It starts in late May, and then it’s full-on throughout the summer,” Studer said