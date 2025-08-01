Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Suspect in Pearl condo attack arrested and released ... again

Man was hauled in for breaking windows weeks later but allowed to go free
Allan Classen
Aug 01, 2025
A man caught on security camera footage knocking an older woman to the ground on July 11 was arrested by Portland Police and charged with fourth-degree assault. But he was released the same day from the Multnomah County Jail, and then failed to appear for a July 16 court date.

Eder Ruizhernadez was arrested again July 29 for “vandalism of restaurant windows,” according to a police spokesperson. Once more, he was released on his own recognizance without bail.

In between those dates, Slabtown New Seasons reported that he was trespassing and filed a complaint with the police.

Ruizhernandez is 40 years old and 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

