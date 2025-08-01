Suspect in Pearl condo attack arrested and released ... again

A man caught on security camera footage knocking an older woman to the ground on July 11 was arrested by Portland Police and charged with fourth-degree assault. But he was released the same day from the Multnomah County Jail, and then failed to appear for a July 16 court date.

Eder Ruizhernadez was arrested again July 29 for “vandalism of restaurant windows,” according to a police spokesperson. Once more, he was released on his own recognizance without bail.

In between those dates, Slabtown New Seasons reported that he was trespassing and filed a complaint with the police.

Ruizhernandez is 40 years old and 5 feet, 8 inches tall.