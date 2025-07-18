Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Random attack in Pearl caught on condo building security camera

Suspect caught and later released; warrant now out for his arrest
Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
Jul 18, 2025
Transcript

A Pearl District woman was punched in the face by a man later identified as Eder Ruizhernadez near the Metropolitan Condominiums on July 11, according to a news release issued by the Northwest Community Conservancy on Thursday.

The incident was captured on the building’s video security system, assisting the Portland Police in making an arrest one hour later.

“The suspect was booked into Multnomah County Jail. However, public records indicate he was released the same day,” the release read.

Ruizhernadez missed his court date on July 16, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.”

Eder Ruizhernadez: Approximately 5ft 8 inches and 150 pounds If you see this individual: 1. Make sure you are in a safe space- give distance. Do Not Approach 2. Call 911 - tell Dispatch that you see Eder Ruizhernadaz who has a warrant for his arrest. Tell them his current location, What he is currently wearing. 3. If you are a NWCC member you should also call our hotline, so we are aware he is in the area and inform our dispatch if 911 has been called already.
Eder Ruizhernadez is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches and 150 pounds. The public is advised not to approach him but call 911. Image from Metropolitan Condo Security Team

