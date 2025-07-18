Random attack in Pearl caught on condo building security camera

A Pearl District woman was punched in the face by a man later identified as Eder Ruizhernadez near the Metropolitan Condominiums on July 11, according to a news release issued by the Northwest Community Conservancy on Thursday.

The incident was captured on the building’s video security system, assisting the Portland Police in making an arrest one hour later.

“The suspect was booked into Multnomah County Jail. However, public records indicate he was released the same day,” the release read.

“Ruizhernadez missed his court date on July 16, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.”