Pearl restaurateur sees better way

Jim Rice, owner of Fields Bar & Grill, 1139 NW 11th Ave., knows something about the consequences of unattended drug addicts in the heart of the city. His restaurant has been vandalized and patrons endangered by out-of-control individuals living on the streets. He volunteered regularly with Pearl neighbors to clean trash and garbage in the pandemic period.

Rice observed opening night at the opening of the Northrup Street Shelter on Sept. 2 and talked with City Councilor Olivia Clark. In these videos, he talked about the benefits of Bybee Lakes Hope Center, a high-barrier shelter where participants are guided to recovery and then job placement and independent living. Under pressure from his advisers, Mayor Keith Wilson contracted for 50 beds at Bybee Lakes earlier this year. Talks about 300 more beds at Bybee Lakes fell through, however, making the 200-bed Northrup Shelter more necessary to meet Wilson’s 1,500 bed goal by Dec. 1.

Listen as Rice shares what he thinks Portland needs now.