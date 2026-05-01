Couch Park has a song!

Sonya Thayer is part of the Friends of Couch Park group that has been stewarding, activating, promoting and weekly patrolling the park at Northwest 19th and Glisan streets. In keeping with their neighborly vibe, they call it “pa-strolling”—a blend of patrolling and strolling.

Last month, their creativity flowered in song written and performed by Thayer. Its theme, “there’s a million things to do in Couch Park,” draws from a comment by fellow park friend Max Steele.

Steele wants to project tolerance for diverse activities in park, limited to only a few prohibitions, such as drug dealing, vandalism, crime and threatening the safety of others.

“Max always says something like, ‘There are a million things you can do in Couch Park, and only about four things you can’t do.’” said Kara Colley, president of Friends of Couch Park.

Couch Park Song

By Sonya Thayer

There are a million things to do in Couch Park

A million things to do for free

There’s a million things to do in Couch Park

Cause the park is free for the community

Meeting friends, meeting neighbors

Drinking coffee, drinking tea

Playing cornhole, playing jangle

Learning birds and sketching leaves

Dog play dates and birthday parties

Crafting projects in the rain

Ice cream socials, people watching

Seeing tulips in the spring

Climbing, jumping, swinging, running

Playing on the xylophone

My daughter took her first steps here

Now see how she has grown

Egg drops, riding bikes

Winter solstice bonfires

Singing carols as a choir

Of Couch Park I’ll never tire of

Including learning about the history

just look around and you will see

Even celebrate a new year for trees.