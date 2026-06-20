The message the Bureau of Transportation didn't want you to hear

At the end of the May meeting of the Northwest Parking Stakeholders Advisory Committee, a city-run body advising on the use of parking revenues in the Northwest District, I did something unusual: I made a statement during the public comment period.

Later, I learned that my statement was deleted from the official recording on the city website.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation told me the committee already knew the consultant was paid under “meeting and office supplies,” but not even PBOT could not tell me how much she is currently paid, so I think more digging is needed.

I’m repeating that message here, where no government censors can touch it. I’ll report further on the issue, but wanted to get everyone up to speed.