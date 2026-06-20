Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The message the Bureau of Transportation didn't want you to hear

My questions about an odd budget expenditure were inconvenient, it would seem
Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
Jun 20, 2026

At the end of the May meeting of the Northwest Parking Stakeholders Advisory Committee, a city-run body advising on the use of parking revenues in the Northwest District, I did something unusual: I made a statement during the public comment period.

Later, I learned that my statement was deleted from the official recording on the city website.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation told me the committee already knew the consultant was paid under “meeting and office supplies,” but not even PBOT could not tell me how much she is currently paid, so I think more digging is needed.

I’m repeating that message here, where no government censors can touch it. I’ll report further on the issue, but wanted to get everyone up to speed.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture