Maureen Andrews creates the Patsy Cline sound with Peter Frajola, Alec Burton and Peter Lampe.

Longtime Northwest Portland resident Maureen Andrews has always had a thing about Patsy Cline. In the 1990s, she soloed for a band called “Walking After Midnight,” named for one of Cline’s top hits.

Though producing two albums, Andrews’ aspirations of music career were replaced by a notable but more private one. She retired as president of Legacy Health Foundation and chief development officer for Legacy Health last year.

Andrews now has some time for her first love. She and Peter Frajola, musician emertus with the Oregon Symphony, have assembled a four-piece band for a four-concert tour that begins with a preview show Saturday, July 18, close to home at the Nob Hill Bar & Grill, 937 NW 23rd Ave.

They are joined by well-known local musicians Alec Burton and Pete Lampe.

“The Patsy Cline Songbook: A Sultry Evening of Heartbreak and Romance” is scheduled at Hawkins Cellars in the Columbia Gorge, The Town Club and Arlington Club.

“We promise to deliver a velvet and deeply emotional performance that evokes the atmospheric romance of a bygone era,” read the press release, “as inviting as a summer night under a swollen moon and the scent of honeysuckle.”

Saturday, July 18 (8-9 p.m.– Nob Hill Bar & Grill

A special full-band preview of our Patsy Cline Songbook show

Friday, July 24 (4-6 p.m.)– Hawkins Cellars

Maureen & Peter duet in Columbia Gorge

Thursday, Aug. 27 (6:30-7:30 p.m.)– The Town Club *(Members only)*

Full-band show of The Patsy Cline Songbook

Friday, Oct. 2 (6:30-7:30 p.m.)– Arlington Club *(Members only)*

Full-band show of The Patsy Cline Songbook





