Patsy Cline Songbook concert at Nob Hill Bar & Grill on July 18
Band to preview four-part 2026 series
Longtime Northwest Portland resident Maureen Andrews has always had a thing about Patsy Cline. In the 1990s, she soloed for a band called “Walking After Midnight,” named for one of Cline’s top hits.
Though producing two albums, Andrews’ aspirations of music career were replaced by a notable but more private one. She retired as president of Legacy Health Foundation and chief development officer for Legacy Health last year.
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Andrews now has some time for her first love. She and Peter Frajola, musician emertus with the Oregon Symphony, have assembled a four-piece band for a four-concert tour that begins with a preview show Saturday, July 18, close to home at the Nob Hill Bar & Grill, 937 NW 23rd Ave.
They are joined by well-known local musicians Alec Burton and Pete Lampe.
“The Patsy Cline Songbook: A Sultry Evening of Heartbreak and Romance” is scheduled at Hawkins Cellars in the Columbia Gorge, The Town Club and Arlington Club.
“We promise to deliver a velvet and deeply emotional performance that evokes the atmospheric romance of a bygone era,” read the press release, “as inviting as a summer night under a swollen moon and the scent of honeysuckle.”
Saturday, July 18 (8-9 p.m.– Nob Hill Bar & Grill
A special full-band preview of our Patsy Cline Songbook show
Friday, July 24 (4-6 p.m.)– Hawkins Cellars
Maureen & Peter duet in Columbia Gorge
Thursday, Aug. 27 (6:30-7:30 p.m.)– The Town Club *(Members only)*
Full-band show of The Patsy Cline Songbook
Friday, Oct. 2 (6:30-7:30 p.m.)– Arlington Club *(Members only)*
Full-band show of The Patsy Cline Songbook
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