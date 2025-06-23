The proposed shelter site at Northwest 15th and Northrup streets is across the street from the MachineWorks building at LA Fitness.

Portland's Shelter Fight: The Northwest District Controversy

At a glance:

The City of Portland and Blanchet House are moving forward with two new homeless shelters—one city-run (200 beds) near NW 15th and Northrup, the other Blanchet-operated (75 beds for women) at NW 17th and Lovejoy. These plans have ignited fierce community opposition, with residents citing public safety, lack of wraparound services, and minimal community input. Opponents describe the area as a "sacrifice zone"—a neighborhood expected to absorb the burden of policy failure without adequate support or infrastructure.

Story archive and timeline

Northwest District residents and businesses call on the City Council to block new shelters, citing surges in crime, drug use and livability concerns.

Neighborhood leaders request City Council participation in shelter planning and emphasize need for community-based input before more decisions are finalized.

Details the city’s purchase of a former warehouse site for a 200-bed shelter. Critics say services and public safety plans are unclear or inadequate.

Local residents file a “trigger letter” under city code, possibly forcing a public vote before high-capacity shelter siting proceeds.

"Welcome to the sacrifice zone" – Stadiumhood by Michelle Milla (June 23, 2025)

Sharp critique of slow violence in city planning. Describes the Pearl as a sacrifice zone, with rising fentanyl deaths and crime—yet little institutional response. Substack subscription required.

Additional notes

The NWDA Shelter Accountability Committee meets publicly on Wednesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Reports about $600,000 in unpaid taxes tied to the shelter site ownership group have been verified, with a press dossier shared with Willamette Week and the NW Examiner.

Portland’s 97209 ZIP code has the highest fentanyl-related deaths in the city for 2024.

