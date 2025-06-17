Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mechanic's avatar
mechanic
7h

Cute party line "policy". To be clear - NO ONE at the NWDA is against providing services to assist people into a life off of the streets. There is NO FAITH that the city / county will serve people completely - meaning 24/7. WHO picks up the other 16 hours of the 24 hour clock? RESIDENTS of the community who have NOT been consulted about incoming shelters! The same community members who are ALREADY cleaning up streets full of feces, used syringes from needles distributed in our community by the handfulls - not an exchange - a hand out, garbage by the truck loads, dealing with tents, living around boulders and fences, walking around and through addicts smoking fentanyl, shooting up or passed out on our streets, sidewalks, next to buildings. WTF! ENOUGH!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture