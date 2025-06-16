A city warming shelter at Northwest 13th and Hoyt last winter was not a good advertisement for such facilities in neighborhoods.

Amid immediate concerns of overnight homeless shelters coming to and near the Northwest District, the Northwest District Association has invited the three District 4 Councilors to attend its monthly meeting tonight, Monday, June 16, at 6 p.m. via zoom. Zoom Meeting Link

Of the three, Olivia Clark indicated she would “try to attend.”

Blanchet House intends to open a 75-bed women’s shelter at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets, and the city intends to open a 200-bed shelter just east of Interstate 405 at Northwest 15th and Northrup streets.

“I think we should set some sort of NWDA policy toward the new shelter projects,” wrote NWDA President Todd Zarnitz. "The neighborhood has legitimate concerns about the new shelter projects, and is working to better understand how they will fit into the fabric of our community."

Public comment will be welcome at the beginning of the meeting, “so we can get a better understanding of how our members feel,” Zarnitz said.

