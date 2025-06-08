1435 NW Northrup St. has been a remote office facility.

The city of Portland is proceeding with plans for a major homeless shelter at 1435 NW Northrup St., a two-story commercial building last marketed by Regus as office space.

“I learned on Friday [June 5] that the city will be opening a shelter at 1435 NW Northrup St.,” wrote Northwest District Association President Todd Zarnitz in an email to the NW Examiner.

“As before, none of our district representatives, nor anyone from the city or county has made any effort to contact the neighborhood about this project.”

This is on top of last’s week’s news that Blanchet House is planning an overnight women’s shelter at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets.

“This will be a 200-plus person, low-barrier overnight-only facility, 500 feet away from the Blanchet House overnight-only low-barrier station, which has a 75-bed charge.

“The 200-bed location is just on the east side of I-405, and therefore officially within the Pearl District Neighborhood boundaries. I will be meeting with Pearl District leadership on Monday to discuss this development.”

Pearl District Neighborhood Association representatives are aware of the Northrup facility but have made no public statements.

Skyler Brocker-Knapp, director of Portland Solutions in the City Administrator’s Office, wrote in a June 5 email received by Zarnitz: “I connected him with our shelter director, Brandy Westerman. Their team is negotiating that contract now, so I’m not of sure the latest. I think the space holds up to 200 people, but they will need to finalize the contract with the provider.”

