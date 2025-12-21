Northwest Examiner

Setting the Record Straight on the Montgomery Park Streetcar Extension

Matt Zmuda's recent response to my critique of the Montgomery Park streetcar extension mischaracterizes my arguments while glossing over the project's fundamental problems. Let me address his points directly.

On Fungibility: Only Half the Story

Zmuda correctly notes that federal transit capital grants under 49 U.S.C. § 5309 cannot be redirected to street maintenance. I am well aware of that and never claimed otherwise. What he omits is that the local match—20% to 50% of the project cost—is entirely fungible.

Depending on a federal grant award—hardly assured under a motor vehicle-centric Trump administration—that means $38 million to $95 million in city-controlled funds must be raised locally through LIDs, general revenues, or other sources.

Against that backdrop, PBOT’s refusal to spend even $500,000—less than 1% of the low-end local contribution—to temporarily repair NW 23rd is indefensible.

NW 23rd, including its hazardous crosswalks, has been in deplorable condition for over a decade. This deterioration predates the streetcar proposal and should not be held hostage to an unfunded project that may not break ground for years, if ever. We should not have to wait for a lawsuit—after an elderly or visually impaired person is injured in a potholed crosswalk—before the city acts.

The Development Has Collapsed—and So Have the Ridership Assumptions

Zmuda leans on a familiar narrative: build the infrastructure and development will follow. Sometimes that has been true. But history does not override present-day facts.

The development used to justify this extension has collapsed:

• Montgomery Park sold for 13% of its former value

• The promised 2,000 housing units vanished

• The 23-acre ESCO site has sat vacant for seven years

• No developer has stepped forward with financing or plans

Yet PBOT and Portland Streetcar continue to rely on unchanged ridership projections, justifying them by pointing to “adopted zoning”—as though zoning itself generates riders.

This is not prudent planning based on future property values. It is building expensive infrastructure for a development that does not exist and pretending the numbers still work.

Equally telling is PBOT’s refusal to clearly define the Local Improvement District boundary. The reason is obvious: to make the financing pencil out, the LID must sweep in property owners who already have decent transit access via bus lines and the existing streetcar—and who would receive little or no marginal benefit from this extension.

Portland’s Streetcar History Is Being Selectively Remembered

Zmuda invokes early streetcar projects and the Pearl District to suggest today’s objections are shortsighted. What he omits is who bore the risk.

Historically, streetcar extensions outside the Pearl District were privately financed by property owners and developers who owned the land and stood to profit directly:

• Alameda’s developers financed their own extension

• Laurelhurst’s backers built transit to market their property

• Risk and reward were aligned

By contrast, PBOT’s current proposal asks existing homeowners and small businesses to subsidize infrastructure intended to benefit speculative future developers who have not committed capital, secured financing, or even demonstrated interest.

That is not continuity with Portland’s past—it is a departure from it.

The Pearl District worked because land assembly was real, financing existed, development followed quickly, and property owners knowingly taxed themselves. None of those conditions apply here.

“Accountability” Without Transparency Is Not Accountability

Zmuda argues that Local Improvement Districts provide accountability because property owners can stop the project. That claim is dubious. Once a project enters construction, it is exceedingly difficult for individual property owners to halt it. The meaningful opportunities for objection occur earlier—opportunities PBOT has undermined by refusing to define LID boundaries or engage the community honestly.

Property owners are being asked to support a project with a $292 million-per-mile price tag, open-ended cost exposure, and planning assumptions untethered from current market realities. That is not shared risk; it is asymmetric risk.

This Is Ultimately About Trust—and PBOT Has Not Earned It

Zmuda concludes that opposition to the streetcar reflects a broader lack of trust in Portland’s governance. On that point, he is right—though not in the way he intends.

When PBOT allows a major commercial corridor to deteriorate for years, dismisses modest interim fixes, clings to outdated projections, and avoids clarity about who pays and who benefits, skepticism is not reactionary. It is rational.

Not every great Portland neighborhood began as a “streetcar to nowhere.” They began with developers bearing risk, financing grounded in reality, transparent costs, and basic infrastructure that was actually maintained.

Portland became a model city through calculated risks backed by real market conditions and private capital. This project offers neither. Until PBOT can answer basic questions—Who pays? Who benefits? What happens when costs rise?—and until actual development materializes rather than theoretical zoning capacity, this extension remains what I called it: a streetcar to nowhere.

In the meantime, NW 23rd deserves the maintenance it should have received a decade ago.

Well done, Matt. Good arguments. Thoughtful and forward looking. Including the need for governance to actually govern effectively again.

