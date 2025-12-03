Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2h

To Montgomery Park—or Bust? A Respondent’s View

The NW Examiner’s detailed examination of the proposed Montgomery Park streetcar extension underscores what many of us already feel in our bones: Portland is again marching toward a mega-project whose costs and assumptions seem detached from reality. But there are several additional concerns—ground-level and well-documented—that deserve equal attention.

1. A Broken Promise on NW 23rd—And Residents Left Dodging Potholes for Years to Come

During my 2024 campaign for Portland City Council, a high-level PBOT official told me something that stunned me at the time and should alarm every Northwest resident now: PBOT would do nothing to fix the pavement on NW 23rd Avenue between Northrup and Thurman until the new streetcar extension was completed.

No interim repairs. No basic maintenance. Just years of waiting.

Sadly, and to the surprise of no one familiar with PBOT’s project-driven culture, this appears to be exactly what has transpired. Northwest Portland residents and other Nw 23rd users continue to navigate dangerous potholes, including those in crosswalks that pose particular risks to pedestrians with mobility issues.

We tell people to walk more, bike more, shop local, and ride transit—yet the most basic requirement for any of those activities is a functional street. Instead, PBOT is letting it crumble in anticipation of a speculative, multi-year, multi-hundred-million-dollar buildout.

If you want proof that this project is driving priorities rather than community need, look no further than the literal pavement under our feet.

2.. A $190 Million Project—At $292 Million Per Mile for .65 Miles- And That’s Just the Opening Bid.

The NW Examiner correctly highlights escalating costs, but the raw math deserves sharper emphasis:

$190 million for .65 miles.

That’s $292 million per mile.

This would be eye-opening even if we had a long history of PBOT and regional agencies delivering large capital projects on time and on budget. But we don’t. Not even close.

The pattern is consistent and predictable: initial projections deliberately lowball costs to secure public approval, then reality intrudes during actual construction.

We have recent case studies:

• The Interstate Bridge Replacement project, whose budget estimates have ballooned wildly long before any shovels hit dirt.

• The Rose Quarter freeway expansion, which has seen projections rise by the hundreds of millions with no end in sight.

Given this history of escalating costs, it is difficult to imagine the Montgomery Park extension coming in anywhere near the $190 million estimate. Portlanders should be prepared for the real number to climb dramatically.

Where will those additional funds come from? Almost certainly from property owners through an expanded Local Improvement District, from transportation dollars desperately needed for basic maintenance, or from other deferred public services.

3. Fantasy Ridership Projections Untethered from Reality

Perhaps most troubling is Portland Streetcar Inc.’s stubborn refusal to revise ridership projections despite radical changes in the circumstances that supposedly justified this route.

Executive Director Dan Bower admits that projections are based on zoning potential rather than actual development plans or market realities. When the spectacular vision for Montgomery Park collapsed, with Unico Properties selling the site for just 13% of what it paid, the response was essentially: nothing to see here, our models remain unchanged.

This approach borders on magical thinking. Bower states that ridership is “modeled on adopted zoning” and therefore projections “remain static” despite the deflation of development plans. But zoning represents possibility, not certainty. The fact that land could theoretically support 2,000 housing units doesn’t mean those units will materialize, especially when the primary property changed hands at a 87% loss and the new owner has announced no development plans whatsoever.

Montgomery Park’s grand vision has evaporated. Yet official projections remain the same.

Real planning would adjust projections based on actual market conditions, property owner intentions, and observed development patterns. Instead, we have a faith-based approach: if we build the tracks, surely the density will come.

When the financial foundation of a project depends on ignoring present-day reality, the public deserves to be skeptical.

The Wrong Project at the Wrong Time

Portland is at a fiscal crossroads. Basic street maintenance is underfunded. Pedestrian safety improvements languish unfunded. Local businesses are struggling. And Northwest Portland residents are literally tripping over potholes while PBOT promises salvation “after the streetcar arrives.”

A responsible transportation agenda would:

• Fix NW 23rd now—not in ten years.

• Prioritize safety, maintenance, and reliability over ribbon-cutting megaprojects.

• Update ridership assumptions to reflect real conditions, not legacy spreadsheets.

• Demand financial accountability before committing to another nine-figure gamble.

Instead, we are sprinting toward Montgomery Park—or bust.

If this project proceeds on its current trajectory, “bust” may be the more accurate destination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JW's avatar
JW
4hEdited

Anyone else getting tired of the government here doing everything in their power to ruin businesses and livability, failing to provide adequate levels of even the most basic services, while at the same time ignoring neighborhood/citizen input and spending billions of dollars on pet projects no one wants? Is there a money trail to be followed here, surely someone is getting paid to approve tracks to nowhere.

We need a major clean out of city/county/state positions next year in the election. NW Portland especially has just become a dumping ground for idiotic policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture