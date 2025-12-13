Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
4h

It is hard to believe that this is the priority we want to champion at this moment in time for the Central City. We have invested billions in light rail and transit malls Downtown that are suffering from low ridership. Buildings sit empty due to WFH and safety and livability concerns. The street car suffers from the same issues. Stops are regularly vandalized. They are used for a dry place to smoke Fentanyl and Meth. They are dry places for the homeless to duck the rain. We are not repairing our streets, dealing with behavioral health issues, hiring public safety to keep visitors and riders safe or addressing homelessness in a meangingful way. And the City Council has decided that the expansion of the streetcar to a building that just sold at bargain basement prices is somehow going to make it safer? I think the City has their priorities wrong. It would be nice to do if the City were prospering, but the City Council and Mayor need to explain to the general public how this is going to do anything but exacerbate our most pressing problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe McAvoy's avatar
Joe McAvoy
4h

Outstanding summary. Idea: take the money and ‘clean up’ our streets. Figure out a way to convert some of it to fund our operations budget (unlikely due to the way government funding works and the inability of departments to work together not to mention our dysfunctional city leadership) including more police, recovery/ rehab facilities etc… Regardless, we must stop this project.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture