Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MFR's avatar
MFR
9h

Excellent statement, Norm. Seems you have shown there is some common sense left. Good work.

Reply
Share
David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
8h

Well put!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture