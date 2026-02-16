Northwest Examiner

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
41m

Thank you. I ride the streetcar a lot from NW to the Pearl and downtown, and back.

Almost every time I do, there is someone keeled over from drug use. In addition, many riders do not seem to pay fares, contributing to what PBOT says is a multi-million dollar fiscal gap in the streetcar operating budget.

Katherine Howells's avatar
Katherine Howells
21m

Thank you for the article; hoping it results in some action. I recently reported to TriMet about a driver who nudged a passed-out passenger by asking if he was “alive”, left him when he moved, and did nothing when he then vomited all over the platform. I had to sit in the middle of that car to avoid a urine smell & homeless man in the front and the vomiting rider in the back. I received a response from 311 staff, who merely said to inform a driver if this happens again! No response from TriMet.

The cars almost always reek of urine and serve to shelter the homeless and drug users. This is becoming the norm and is such a shame.

