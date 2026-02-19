Join the billions of people in China, across much of Asia and all over the globe who celebrate the Lunar New Year. Every year, Portland’s Lan Su Chinese Garden at 239 NW Everett St. observes the holiday with dancing and drums, lanterns and light shows.

The festivities started Wednesday night and will continue for the next few weeks. There are daytime events as well, including a meet and greet with a real horse. Check out the full event schedule at Lan Su Chinese Garden.

This is the year of the Fire Horse, which is rare, and suggests this year will be intense, transformative, and marked by rapid and sometimes volatile change The last Fire Horse year was 1966 – 60 years ago – and it marked the start of China’s Cultural Revolution. Photos by Walden Kirsch

The dragon is a symbol of Chinese culture, said to bring good luck. So, no wonder, the dragon dance was part of Wednesday night’s celebration. Dancers from the Portland Lee’s Association use poles to hold up the serpentlike dragon. They entered by the Tea House and wound their way around the garden.

Hundreds take in the beauty of the garden and magic of the night. Red signifies joy, fortune and excitement. These red lanterns were made of polyester instead of paper since one has to take into account Portland rain. Or snow?