Javier
Apr 28Edited

Ramzy…this is Portland. You have to play the equity game. Tell PBOT you're a POC (doesn't matter if you are or not, you can simply identify as such if not). Then tell them they are not centering racial justice and are fostering racism with your permit denial. You will have that permit in a heartbeat. PBOT ripped out an entire brand new bike lane on NE 33rd because one Black homeowner complained. Playing the race card is very effective in Portlandia.

https://bikeportland.org/2023/12/12/portland-will-move-forward-with-ne-33rd-avenue-bike-lane-removal-382441

