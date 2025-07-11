Northbound lane of Northwest 20th Avenue at Everett is open for bikes only.

The barriers at Northwest 20th and Everett streets, which prevent many neighborhood Fred Meyer shoppers from driving directly home, could be removed. City Councilor Eric Zimmerman has raised the issue, in part due to concerns from the Portland Police Bureau that officers are hindered pursuing cases due to the long detour necessitated.

Drivers heading north or west on 20th Avenue, many of them leaving the Fred Meyer parking garage, must first go east to 18th Avenue before heading toward their destination.

The diverters were installed to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety at a difficult intersection where sight lines were partially obscured by a broad tree trunk near the corner. That tree has since been removed.

What do community members who lived with this intersection for years think should be done?