A major remodel of Stadium Fred Meyer was hoped to bring light to a shady stretch of West Burnside Street.

If you are concerned about the future of Fred Meyer’s stadium store, you are not alone. Mayor Keith Wilson admitted at a public meeting Monday that he worries daily that company officials will call with the unwelcome news that they are pulling the plug on this troubled location.

Although company officials have ignored requests from the NW Examiner to comment on the possibility of closure, Wilson said he has regular communication with those officials who tell him the store is losing money amid an environment of shoplifting, crime, vandalism, camping and drug dealing on and around the premises. Measures have been taken, including heightened security staffing, elimination of on-site bottle returns (except the green bag program) and installation of security gates.

Wilson, speaking to a gathering of about 30 people at the proposed city shelter at 1435 NW Northrup St., mentioned the Fred Meyer situation to illustrate the urgency of prompt action by the city to manage public spaces.

