Mayor Keith Wilson fielded questions much longer than planned.

Mayor Keith Wilson was expecting half a dozen community representatives to join his tour of the city’s proposed overnight shelter at 1435 NW Northrup St. on Monday Instead, about 30 people greeted him, including one reporter who recently discovered the video button on his iPhone.

The pent-up stories Wilson heard could not have been what he had hoped to hear. About a dozen neighbors poured out reasons and anecdotes weighing against a 200-bed shelter in the heart of the densely populated Pearl District.

Jamey Hampton, co-artistic director of the nearby BodyVox dance studio, Pearl District Neighborhood Association President Bruce Studer and PDNA Parks Committee Chair Bill Truncali were particularly well prepared for their chance to address the mayor.

Wilson remained poised during the session, which he allowed to go on 30 minutes overtime. He listened respectfully, never revealed anger and was universally praised for the compassion of his goals.

But he was also unmoved. When asked what failure of his campaign to end unsanctioned camping by Dec. 1 would look like, he said, he had never seen failure in the U.S. cities he has visited and whose blueprint he is following.

“We can’t wait,” he said. “It’s time to care for our people.”

Jamey Hampton, Body Vox co-artistic director.

Bill Truncali, chair of Pearl District Neighborhood Association Parks Committee.

Bruce Studer, president, Pearl District Neighborhood Association.

Mayor Keith Wilson.

See all our news coverage