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Dave Gray's avatar
Dave Gray
2hEdited

For those who have trouble parsing this unnecessarily complex jumble, here’s what I think the author is trying to say.

1. A candidate wins a seat by getting a bit more than 25% of the vote. If a candidate gets more than they need, the extra votes don't get thrown away; they pass along to whoever those voters ranked next. When a candidate is eliminated for having too few votes, their voters' ballots also pass to the next choice. So the election isn't decided by who gets the most first-choice votes. It's decided by where votes go after the first round.

2. If a group of like-minded voters ranks a short, agreed-upon list of candidates in the same order, their votes keep flowing to each other and rarely get wasted. If you walk in alone, rank three people you happen to like, and all three get eliminated, your ballot just dies. Organized voters get more out of the same ballot than unorganized voters do.

3. What made the DSA/Working Families slate different was two things. First, they published a short ranking guide that worked in all four districts, while the other groups' lists were too long (27 endorsements in one case) to concentrate votes. Second, they're a permanent organization rather than a seasonal one. The business coalition organizes for an election and then goes home; the DSA meets year-round. Under this voting system, the group that wastes the fewest votes wins, and the full-time group is best at that.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
2h

Portland created a council whose offices are formally nonpartisan, but adopted an election system that gives organized political groups a strong reason to coordinate candidates, endorsements and rankings. That may be the most important lesson from this article. The old political rules no longer apply.

There is an important limit: political organizations do not control how people rank their ballots. Their strategy works only if enough voters follow the suggested slate. Voters can still cross ideological lines, change the recommended order or rank only candidates they personally support.

The result is that groups that organize well, build coalitions and persuade voters to rank candidates consistently will have an advantage. If moderates or any other coalition wants significant influence on the council, simply running individual candidates may no longer be enough. They need to organize and compete under the system Portland has created. The old system is gone.

That also raises a fair question about complexity. The ballot itself may be easy enough to use, but understanding the 25% threshold, surplus transfers, ballot exhaustion and the advantage of coordinated rankings is much harder. The concern is not that voters are incapable of understanding the system, but that organized political groups may understand its strategic possibilities much better than the average voter.

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