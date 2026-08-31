It’s what unseen that makes the difference.

Part two of a series: the people, the money, and the machinery that carried a slate onto a ballot that promised voters no parties at all.

The perfect crime is not the one that goes unsolved. It is the one the law cannot name.

I was a working pollster in Edwin Edwards’s first race for governor of Louisiana. Years later, another man went to prison for money he had given that campaign, the campaign I was working inside, and I never saw a trace of it. I watched Edwards explain the outcome without blinking: it had been illegal for the man to give the money, but it was not illegal for Edwards to take it.[1] The man went to jail. Edwards went back to work.

That is the doctrine this article is about. Louisiana needed another 24 years to reach Edwards, and when it finally did, the case was about casino licenses, in my industry, the one business in America that wrote down what it had learned: stop relying on trust and require the disclosure of every interest in a licensed enterprise. Portland issues licenses too. We call them terms of office.

Every production has a cast. Portland staged one in 2024, it is in rehearsal again for Nov. 3, and the audience, the voters, paid for their tickets without ever being handed a program. What follows is the program the voters never got.

The directors

The first article in this series documented the contract. In March 2023, 20 months before the election, the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America adopted terms for its top-tier candidates:

meet with the chapter twice monthly,

form a socialist caucus in the elected body, and

serve a program to “disrupt the capitalist municipal order.”

Its recruiting page tells candidates, “DSA is your party.”[2] The four oath-defeating marks from the first article bear repeating once: the commitment comes before the oath; the relationship is a standing structure, not an open door; it has teeth; and it never appears on a campaign mailer. In this program a council seat is not a destination. It is a staging area. The national organization says so itself: organizers first, legislators second.[3]

The company

Three structures share one bench: a chapter that declines to be a party, a registered party funded from New York, and the campaigns themselves, and the same people staff all three. In a disciplined formation, people are deployable assets, and resumes become the org chart.

Follow one. Annie Naranjo-Rivera managed the campaign of a DSA member state legislator, then ran that legislator’s office as chief of staff, then moved to direct the Oregon Working Families Party, the registered party whose machinery carried the 2024 council slate. She holds that post today, running the same machinery toward Nov. 3.[4] And one of the party’s own co-chairs directs the farmworker organization that appears in the party’s books as a donor.[5]

Study the map above and notice what is on it and what is not. Every solid line is a documented, cited relationship. The two national organizations never touch in any filing; not one transaction connects them. The bridge between them is made of people. None of these moves is illegal. That is the point of moves like these.

The crew

The DSA is not a registered political party, and that is not an oversight. Not being a party keeps the formation outside the ballot rule that names parties, outside the oath’s party-committee clause, and outside the filings that track parties. So the machinery belonged to a cousin: a real registered party, funded 83 cents on the dollar from Brooklyn, its phones, texts and field staff running while Portlanders chose a council.[6]

Here is what the record shows, because we pulled all of it: 3,348 transactions across 20 years of the party’s filings, and the campaign books of every winner. The party’s support for the slate is filed. Its expenditures are allocated to the candidates’ committees by name on the state’s own pages, and the candidates’ committees reported the support right back, $32,193.82 in-kind across the seven, itemized down to staff time and dial charges.[7]

And above all of it sits the largest donor in the race: the public.

The city’s matching program paid these seven campaigns $1,124,067.00, 35 public dollars for every party dollar, clean money by design.[8] Portland’s charter builds a narrow lawful door for organized money, registration, filings, caps, and the party walked through it. The audit my industry would run on this election comes back clean. That is the finding. Follow every dollar and you will end where we did: the money is not where the secret is.

The secret is the contract. The chapter’s terms, the twice-monthly meetings, the caucus, the program, appear in no filing, because an obligation is not a contribution, and disclosure law cannot see what is never paid. Across every ledger we pulled, the chapter’s entire financial footprint is $334.50.[9] Disclosure catches money. It was never built to catch conviction. And that is the injury, and it is not written in any statute. No Portland voter was ever asked whether the city should be governed by the program the chapter put in writing; the ballot’s silence made sure the question never appeared on it. The program itself says what comes next: the contract requires a caucus. Four who took its terms sit on the council today, the chapter has endorsed again for Nov. 3, and on a 12-member council the arithmetic is not a prediction. Six is a tie. Seven is a government.[10]

The leads

The audience sees only the leads, so say their names. The machinery carried a slate in 2024; seven of them won: Candace Avalos, Jamie Dunphy, Sameer Kanal, Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Tiffany Koyama Lane, Angelita Morillo and Mitch Green, each endorsed by the Working Families Party, each on a ballot that by law said nothing about it.[11] Four, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo and Green, were the DSA’s own cadre, carrying all four marks. All seven swore Portland’s oath on Dec. 19, 2024, and the party promptly claimed “a historic majority on Portland City Council.”[12]

The audience: you

Every step of this was legal. That is not the defense; it is the design. So let me say the whole of it in the plainest words I have.

Before the election, candidates who wanted the chapter’s top endorsement agreed to a deal in writing: win, and you will meet with the chapter twice a month, join the others who signed, and serve the program. The chapter is not a party, so the oath about parties never touches the deal. The chapter is too small to run campaigns, so a real party ran the machinery, legally, and filed every dollar. Most of the money was not even private: the public paid over a million dollars to fund these campaigns. We checked all of it, and every dollar has a receipt. Nothing was hidden, because nothing needed to be.

Our rules are built to catch hidden money. Nobody ever built a rule to catch a hidden promise. A promise costs nothing, so it appears on no receipt. The voters financed the entire production, and they were never handed the program. Edwards would have admired the workmanship.

I once heard Huey Long’s son, Sen. Russell Long, say that Louisiana’s corruption could be made illegal but never made unpopular. The line was probably not original to him, but no one was born better placed to repeat it. That was the deepest injury there: not any payment, but the shrug, the day personal and public integrity stopped being an absolute requirement and the doctrine became the normal graft of government.[13] Portland’s method runs the other way. It cannot be made illegal. The only court left is the one that sits on Nov. 3, and the only question before it is whether the method can be made unpopular. We know our leaders by the congruence between their conduct and the oaths they have averred.

The production is in rehearsal now: the same machinery, the same director, and new national money reported this month.[14] The election is Nov. 3. This time, you are holding the program.

SOURCES

[1] Lewis Johnson episode and Edwards’s giving-vs-taking response. VERIFIED against KPLC and WWL-TV Edwards career timelines: Johnson, former State Highway Board Chairman, indicted 1975, imprisoned 1976, for illegal contributions to Edwards in 1971, the race the author polled; the lead now states the connection. The clause “and I never saw a trace of it” is the author’s own attestation.

Author’s standing: pollster in the first gubernatorial race; coordinated polling in the second. Edwards’s 2000 riverboat-license conviction: public record, one-clause use.

[2] Portland DSA endorsement policy, March 2023; “Getting a DSA Endorsement” page; chapter slate descriptions.



[3] DSA National Electoral Commission criteria (”organizers first, legislators second”).

[4] WFP’s own announcement of Naranjo-Rivera’s appointment as Oregon state director (July 2024) and May 2026 status. Chaichi campaign manager / chief of staff chain: WFP biography. Chaichi’s DSA membership: the chapter’s own pages.

[5] Lopez dual role (OWFP Co-Chair; PCUN executive director). PCUN contribution of $11,172.70 in 2024: ORESTAR.

[6] ORESTAR, Committee 5528, unfiltered rerun Aug 28: 3,348 transactions confirmed exactly. National transfers Tran 4863654 ($340,000.00, 4/20/24) + Tran 5131768 ($65,660.76, 11/4/24) from Working Families Party National PAC = $405,660.76. Denominator DEFINED: $451,491.24 2024 cash expenditures + $38,254.85 accounts payable = $489,746.09; ratio 82.83%. Verification protocol Steps 2-3 COMPLETE. Minor discrepancy logged: Tran 5221709 export $748.48 vs detail allocation $742.48.

[7]“Two-sided verification, Aug 28. Party side: transaction detail pages carry In-Kind Expenditure allocations naming candidate committees by name and ID. Candidate side (Step 4 COMPLETE): WFP in‑kind on all seven winning committees’ own filings, itemized: Avalos $2,861.45; Dunphy $2,350.01; Kanal $346.42; Pirtle‑Guiney $4,728.91; Koyama Lane $8,150.32; Morillo $3,756.71; Green $10,000.00; total $32,193.82. The $7,000.00 gap between the party’s total allocations ($39,193.82) and the winning candidates’ reported total is explained by allocations to non‑winning candidates (such as the Silkie and Ender committees) and minor timing differences between party and candidate reporting cycles. Since the prose concerns the seven who won, the $32,193.82 candidate‑side verified total is the operative figure. The export’s purpose/description fields do not name the seven (the sole “Portland” purpose hit is a 2008 Portland Mercury ad); that narrow fact is retired from the prose because the detail pages and the candidates’ books do name them.”

[8] City of Portland public matching funds, from each committee’s own ORESTAR filings: Koyama Lane $320,000.00; Morillo $263,048.00; Green $235,829.00; Avalos $116,430.00; Dunphy $80,000.00; Kanal $68,760.00; Pirtle-Guiney $40,000.00; gross total $1,124,067.00; approximately $9,435.07 returned to the city as unspent funds (net about $1,114,632). Payer labels vary with the program’s names over time (Open and Accountable Elections, Open & Honest Elections, Small Donor Elections); all are the same city program. Ratio to party in-kind: $1,124,067.00 / $32,193.82 = 34.9 to 1. IBEW Local 48 Small Donor PAC contributions ($500 entries in three committees) are separate and excluded from these totals.

[9] Chapter ledger footprint: Portland DSA in-kind on candidate filings, 2026 cycle: Morillo Tran 5767817 ($84.50) and Tran 5775505 ($125.00); Green Tran 5775503 ($125.00); all “staff time, democracy-building activities”; total $334.50. Scope: the party’s full 5528 export plus the seven candidate committees’ exports; the chapter’s donate links route individual contributions, which appear as individual donors, not chapter money.

[10] Caucus arithmetic, documented facts only: 12-member council (city records); the chapter’s March 2023 terms require a socialist caucus; four cadre members seated (fn 11); chapter 2026 endorsements (portlanddsa.org endorsed-candidates page); all six District 3 and 4 seats on the November 2026 ballot (county elections calendar); a seventh aligned seat permits passage of ordinary legislation (charter math).

[11] OWFP 2024 endorsement announcements: first slate announcement (July 2024); second round (September 2024). The machinery also carried candidates who lost (allocations to Silkie and Ender committees in the record), hence “carried a slate; seven won.”

[12] Oath: Portland City Code 3.74.020; ceremony Dec. 19, 2024 (part one sourcing). “Historic majority”: source URL identified (WFP November 2024 “record 33 races” page).

[13] Made-illegal-never-unpopular: author’s firsthand recollection; Sen. Russell Long said it in the author’s hearing, and per the author was probably repeating an older saying. Runs as attributed personal recollection, no print source required; no quotation marks unless the author is confident of the exact wording. Verified lineage if wanted: descends from New Orleans Mayor Martin Behrman’s remark on vice (per “The Long, Long Trail,” American Heritage, Aug. 1966, Vol. 17, Issue 5); Louisiana usage extended it from vice to corruption. An Earl Long attribution circulated by another research source is UNVERIFIED and contradicted by the Behrman record.

[14] ORESTAR 2026 through Aug. 23: $94,099.05 cash plus $83,069.85 payable; $64,344.92 national in-kind, 8/11/2026. The v10 “same hands” clause is DELETED per fn 5. Charter-door legal cites retained internally (Charter Art. 3 Secs. 3-301, 3-306, 3-308(m) and (p); City Elections FAQ $613 for the 2024 cycle; SDE FAQ $350).