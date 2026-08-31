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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
Aug 31

I think the way forward politically is to pick candidates who have positions that support public safety, increasing the number of police, prosecuting those who break public law even those with mental health issues, an improved mental health response, and an appropriate societal response to a public emergency in Portland. We should support candidates that openly state that it is the responsibility of mentally ill citizens to get a recovery plan, and not the obligation of the state to recover them. We can help them fix their problems by stopping enabling behaviors and push back against needle distribution, drug paraphernalia distribution, which is one of the worse public health measures in the past 50 years. Mandatory six weeks abstinence for near death overdoses requiring Narcan would be a good place to start. Placing them someplace where they can't get their hands on drugs is a good thing to consider as a first step. Significant reform of civil commitment and hospital care in psych wards in community hospitals for a maximum of six weeks, with a 12-hour hearing after ER admission, and a substituted consent process administered by the judge is a good way forward. The political approach to encourage candidates who are able to adopt clear strategies to improve public safety, civility, and beauty and who aren't afraid to denounce those who wish to sow discord and chaos in the public arena. Taking on one's political rivals means confronting the opposition, but is best argued by those who are candidates, not organizations which can have counterproductive effects.

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Eileen Galen's avatar
Eileen Galen
Aug 31

Thank you for this. It tells an infuriating story that I wish could get much wider distribution.

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