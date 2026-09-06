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Marc's avatar
Marc
5d

Mr Miller, you continue to provide insight and truth. Thank you.

These council activities further exemplifies the obnoxious and evil intent of the DSA. Original Democrats should be ashamed. They should oust the DSA from their party and force them to organize independently.

The ignorance of these actions is a direct result of the poor educations that these DSA individuals possess. I conclude, you did not, that they are antisemites. Not one of them could survive a debate with any Jewish rabbi.

These members will hopefully lose in November:

Mitch Green, Sameer Kanal, Candace Avalos, Jamie Dunphy, Angelita Morillo and Tiffany Koyama Lane.

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JW's avatar
JW
5d

We need to vote out any representative affiliated with the DSA and ensure we keep them far away from political power in Oregon/Portland. This place will be ruined if they are allowed to continue on, as we are already experiencing.

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