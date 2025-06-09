Portland Mayor Keith Wilson. Illustration by Jeff Cook

The Sunday Oregonian’s cover story asked Mayor Keith Wilson how he is approaching his pledge to end unsanctioned camping this year. The clock says it’s halftime, and the scoreboard suggests he needs a big second half.

The question is apt, and I aim to pose it as well. The NW Examiner endorsed Wilson, as did the voters, and it is time to assess where we are and how he sees his mission.

I am asking readers to submit questions to pose to the mayor to help frame my would-be interview. I am not interested in comments from ideologues on the charity-versus-law-and-order spectrum who take the current situation as proof that they were right from the start. I am more concerned with what he has learned in his first six months and whether that warrants recalibration.

In that vein, what would you ask him?

Send your questions. Let’s shape this conversation together.

Drop your question in the comments below. I’ll consider every one—and bring the most thoughtful and pressing ones into the conversation if the interview happens.

