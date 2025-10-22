Fourth Avenue improved ... or is it?
Two-year project to protect alternative modes drives some around the bend
The SW Fourth Avenue Improvement Project, approaching two years in construction, has several goals, but the thing turning heads is the extremely large curb sections to protect pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.
The $21 million project also involves repaving the street between Southwest Lincoln Street and West Burnside. ADA-compliant ramps are upgraded along that stretch.
The funding came primarily from a voter-approved 10 cent gas tax, followed by transportation development charges on new construction, TriMet and Prosper Portland.
But one owner of multiple commercial properties on the route calls it an example of “unchecked power and belligerent spending.” He did not want his name printed in fear that the Portland Bureau of Transportation would retaliate against him when he seeks permits in the future.
What do you think? Is this a good use of transportation dollars?
$$$$21 milion??!!
That’s nuts! We have to show that we are able to be careful with money, if parks have a desperate shortfall that we need a new bond measure, then don’t do this and move unspent funds to parks. Or any other similar example, choices like a household would make..we need a new roof, no new garden or whatever…
It's confusing and causing delays now because it is also under construction. But once construction stops it should be manageable. And effective. I get the irony that we are doing this at a time when activity downtown is at reduced levels. Hopefully that will rebound soon. If this turns out to be a success then city should consider a complementary southbound project on 3rd. But wait until this is done.