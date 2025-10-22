Southwest Fourth Avenue at Main Street has plenty of curb to keep cars and bikes separated.

The SW Fourth Avenue Improvement Project, approaching two years in construction, has several goals, but the thing turning heads is the extremely large curb sections to protect pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.

The $21 million project also involves repaving the street between Southwest Lincoln Street and West Burnside. ADA-compliant ramps are upgraded along that stretch.

The funding came primarily from a voter-approved 10 cent gas tax, followed by transportation development charges on new construction, TriMet and Prosper Portland.

But one owner of multiple commercial properties on the route calls it an example of “unchecked power and belligerent spending.” He did not want his name printed in fear that the Portland Bureau of Transportation would retaliate against him when he seeks permits in the future.

What do you think? Is this a good use of transportation dollars?