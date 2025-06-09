1435 NW Northrup St., looking northeast from the. corner of 15th and Northrup.

More details are spilling out on the proposed homeless shelter at Northwest 15th and Northrup streets that we reported on yesterday.

Today, Robert B. Layne II, a communication strategist with Humanitarian Operations | Portland Solutions, City of Portland, emailed this information:

“The 1435 NW Northrup is a potential City of Portland shelter site that is in early-mid stages of evaluation and assessment. This includes a conditional-use permit that is in the approval process by the City of Portland Fire Marshal. No other building permit or land-use process is necessary for overnight emergency shelter usage based on prior acceptable uses of the location.



“As the site moves further in the process, the City will follow the established Community Engagement Plan for Overnight Emergency Shelters. This will include community notification with information about the site as well as prioritized livability services for those around the site.”

The Northrup building is owned by North Pearl LLC, of which Vanessa Sturgeon’s Sturgeon Development Partners is a director/officer.

Sturgeon apparently abandoned an attempt to site a homeless services and housing facility in the former Premier Gear building at Northwest 18th and Thurman streets last year.





See all our news coverage