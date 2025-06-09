Northwest Examiner

2h

Well done, Allan. That link to the Community Engagement Plan is exactly what neighborhoods need to know are the maximum requirements of the city for operators of overnight shelters to inform and field their neighbors regarding said plans. A review of that plan and it's obvious the City understands the negative impact of litter, loitering, domestic conflicts and overnight camping that said operation can draw into the neighborhood. According to the plan, roughly speaking of 1,000 feet, notification of their intent to open such a facility need only be to property owners approximately two blocks in all directions of the proposed location. That pretty much excludes the whole neighborhood association footprint or it's board members. It is nice to see that operators are required to make two litter-related perimeter checks a day (while the plan carefully avoids describing that perimeter - still 1,000 feet?) and respond to neighborhood disruption issues related to the shelter in coordination with several city social services - including Portland Police - to obtain assistance from them - when available. Now we know the City set limitations of disclosure and response and local neighbors can set their expectations accordingly. Or better yet, campaign for more aggressive alerts and responses, as they think best.

