Bob Weinstein
1h

Kudos to Eric Zimmerman for addressing this issue. I hope one of his next targets is to have the state address both sides of the Vaughn on-ramp onto 405, which has been as much of a mess lately as ever. Though It’s unclear if the right side of the closed section of Vaughn St) is state or city property.

Nancy Pautsch
15m

Since the shelter opening I have noticed increased camping (again) on NW Johnson between 17th and 22nd. It's basically whack a mole. I dread what will happen by December.

