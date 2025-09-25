Northwest Examiner

rich ovenburg
12h

Read the descriptions of the people on the streets, look at the pictures or better yet, look for yourself. These are people dealing with severe mental health issues, drug addiction or both. They are not people ready to move into housing, they are not people who can be employed. Low cost housing may be a big issue, but it’s not going to help those people crashed out on the streets of Portland. Portland has a HUGE drug problem and that drug problem leads to crime and until that’s dealt with its not going to get better

Melissa
12h

Also… bravo Linda. Keep up the good work! 👏🏻

