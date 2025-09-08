Northrup Street Shelter with 40 beds. It is scheduled to have 200 beds by Dec. 1. Photo by Curtis Holloway

Most Pearl and Northwest Portland residents are aware of the recently opened overnight shelter at Northwest 15th and Northrup, but many are not aware how the shelter will be run.

Justin Moshkowski, executive director of Salvation Army shelter operations in Portland, shared the following information:

Clients can bring in two bags. They can carry in slightly more as long as it fits underneath their beds. If a client’s belongings won't fit in two bags, the shelter operators will direct them to secure storage facilities for the extra items. Depending on the case, the shelter may allow a client to bring in more than two bags for one night. Wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices are allowed. Clients can also bring in a pet.

Clients are given juice and a snack when they enter. In the morning, they are offered coffee.

Both of the bathrooms are on the main level. All future clients will be sheltered on the main level.

There will be one staff person for every 20 people. This would mean two staff for 21-40 clients, three staff for 41-60 clients. If the shelter reaches 181-200 clients, there would be 10 staff. During the first weeks there will be many more staff than one for every 20 people.

Clients who leave after 11 p.m. are not allowed back in. There will be an outside smoke break between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

After spending a night in the shelter, clients can reserve a bed for the next night.

Upon leaving the shelter in the morning, clients will be given a free daylong streetcar pass.