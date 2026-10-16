District 4 candidates answered nine questions from the NW Examiner this week. Their answers were posted on this site Oct. 14. Now we want to know how subscribers to our Substack feel about those questions.
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
GREAT JOB, Allan!
Based on these answers, the NW voters have vision.
I'm so happy you asked about the Forest Park issue! Shows exactly how they feel the public's will and voice should be accounted for in decisions they make