Northwest Examiner

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Marc's avatar
Marc
5h

GREAT JOB, Allan!

Based on these answers, the NW voters have vision.

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Darcie Meihoff's avatar
Darcie Meihoff
2h

I'm so happy you asked about the Forest Park issue! Shows exactly how they feel the public's will and voice should be accounted for in decisions they make

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