Neighbors crowd The Triple Lindy to learn about plans for a women’s shelter.

Blanchet House leaders had not intended to invite the whole neighborhood.

But after about 50 people showed up at The Triple Lindy restaurant, many having seen a Friday NW Examiner post about today’s public meeting on its proposed women’s shelter at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets, Executive Director Scott Kerman welcomed everyone and explained the plan.

Blanchet House is buying a quarter-block site last occupied by a bike shop to create a 75-bed overnight women’s shelter, which could open as soon as October.

Many neighbors criticized the agency for moving ahead with a purchase before even sounding out the affected neighbors or the neighborhood association.

Another chorus of complaints had to do with the inevitability of increased camping, drugs, garbage and threats to safety such a facility would draw, if not primarily from the women seeking a place to sleep, then from the men who may by preying upon them.

Kerman said Blanchet House anticipates such disorder and will seek city support should it become necessary. Many in the audience scoffed at the futility of expecting the police to handle an additional source of disturbances when the central city is already overwhelmed with demand for its services.

Recognition of the need for safe places to sleep was expressed by both sides of the room, and several expressed hope that a well-run community advisory body could bring an acceptable level of accountability and control.

