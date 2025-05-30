Northwest Examiner

mechanic
5h

I only learned about the community presentation today, May 30th - 1 day in advance. I am unable because of previous plans. Is this the BEST the city can do to organize a community engaged process / meeting?

Richard Cheverton
3h

Anything to keep Homelessness Inc.™ up and running--and ruining yet another neighborhood. The idea that we owe "the homeless" anything is so insane that it easily passes muster in the progressive worldview--which is aimed at making people totally dependent on government (and NGO bolt-ons). Blanchet could care less about any spillover effects. The neighbors must get on the "service" agenda...or move.

I once thought this was a sort of naive compassion carried to its extreme; but having watched the various organs of the corporation, I realize it's really an extension of the collectivist impulse, with a thick frosting of careerism. As they say: Follow the money. (Tougher to do than say, since nonprofits are notoriously opaque--which makes them perfect companions to the progressive machine.)

