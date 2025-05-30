An overnight women’s shelter to be operated by Blanchet House is proposed in a commercial building at 1015 NW 17th Ave.

Neighbors are invited to a presentation on the proposal Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m.-noon, at The Triple Lindy, 1000 NW 17th Ave. There will be a question and answer session. A flyer with these details was sent to addresses within 1,000 feet of the planned shelter.

“This is a 75-bed women’s shelter that I think the mayor and city have been planning for a while,” wrote Ken Thrasher, who chairs the nonprofit Northwest Community Conservancy, a security and humanitarian outreach organization in the Pearl District.

“It’s interesting that they have had zero conversations with the neighborhood about this location,” said Todd Zarnitz, president of the Northwest District Association. “I decided to take a trip down to Blanchet House this evening to get a sense of how their immediate neighborhood looks lately, and was deeply disturbed by the scene.“

Chase McPherson, executive director of NWCC, said, “I got this email out of the blue about them buying a building. Looks like they have not closed yet.”

“Blanchet House is excited to engage with our neighbors as we prepare to open our new women’s shelter,” read a statement on the agency’s website. “We’re committed to fostering a safe, welcoming environment, and will be working closely with the city of Portland to support a positive experience for everyone. Community engagement will remain at the heart of our efforts.”

The shelter would be named Bethanie’s Room to honor a Blanchet House client who died in 2024 while homeless.

The property at occupies the northwest corner of 17th and Lovejoy streets, and was last occupied by a bicycling shop.

See all our news coverage