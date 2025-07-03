When it was remodeled 10 years ago, the Stadium Fred Mayor looked like a beacon showing the way to a better West Burnside St. Now the “main” entrance on Burnside closes three hours before the store closes to control “unwelcome foot traffic.”

Fred Meyer corporate headquarters remains silent on its plans for its troubled stadium store, fueling public anxiety and speculation.

Last month we reported at nwexaminer.com that Mayor Keith Wilson worries daily that he will get a call from the company saying the store, which he understands to be losing money, will close. Our Substack post on the question drew 9,000 views, more than any other story we’ve published.

As the official Fred Meyer spokesperson has not responded to email inquiries, we asked readers for their observations. Comments posted to our site and other local bulletin boards drew a range of insights:

“I live a few blocks away and that would be devastating. I go there nearly daily and it's so convenient for great selection, and the pharmacists are awesome. It's gotten so much better with the new security and gates they put in. This is my worst case scenario.”

“It's the nicest main-priced grocery store downtown. … It seems like the heart of the issue is antisocial behavior. We can chat all we want about helping others, but behaving destructively, regardless of the cause, should not be tolerated.”

“Closing it will likely turn the area into a giant homeless, drug addict, Mad Max zone, since there is no way to refill all that space with retail, especially while other stores like Chipotle and Next Level Burger have closed, and Taco Bell no longer allows indoor dining.”

“It would be a shame to lose it. … I live across the street and so much has closed just in the year I’ve been living in this apartment. … All the empty storefronts adjacent to the stadium are just depressing.”

“I hope not. That Freddy’s is actually really nice now, ever since they've put in security measures to counteract the [addicts]. It's well stocked, the parking is easy and underground so the car stays cool in the summer, and it's easy to get to.”

“I think that would be a death knell for the whole area between 15th and 25th from Goose Hollow up north.”

“Without this shop, I think … the neighborhood will decline … I can’t imagine this giant abandoned block will be filled anytime soon.”

“It is extremely concerning when your policies around crime and homeless are so poor that grocery stores can’t operate.”

“I worked for Fred Meyer corporate office in procurement. … This store was brought up regularly. The theft was through the roof for general merchandise. … We stopped sending knives and spoons to this store for reasons I won’t state out loud. I would go on store tours there and talk with department heads, and every single one would say something along the lines of, for every unit we sell, two or three walk out the door.”

“Most people in Portland are tolerant of theft and look the other way. At this Fred’s, if you want the store to remain open, don't look the other way. Ya'll have been letting this Freds get looted over time. Not your problem? Enjoy Safeway, ‘Whole Paycheck’ and New Seasons.”

“I worked at this Fred Meyer in the Starbucks kiosk. It was a nightmare. I was constantly verbally abused by the homeless, I think in part because at the time they could use EBT for iced beverages. The final straw was when I was cornered upstairs and harassed by a strung out tweaker because the bathrooms were locked. Thankfully loss prevention [staff] was nearby, and I was not physically harmed. I quit that day.”

“I totally understand the impact losing this would have on the neighborhood…. That being said. … I’m actually shocked that Freddie’s is still around.”

“Waiting over 30 minutes for someone to open the laundry detergent/tampons/shavers cabinets while some crackhead is stuffing their backpack full of crap is really dystopian.”

“Our new city councilors need to step up and provide substantive and immediate steps to stop this from happening.”

“I try not to shop at any Freddy’s anymore if I absolutely don't have to. The gated entry and exit, the security guard requiring to see a receipt (and occasionally peek inside my shopping bags) and the parking lot vibes are all enough to drive me away. … To my great sorrow, I shop online more often now. I don't like doing it, but I also don't want to be treated like a potential criminal when I go out. … Last year a security guard told me they lost $8,000 a day from theft.”

Two posts by longtime Northwest District residents made directly on the NW Examiner site went against the grain of negativity:

“I worked at this Fred Meyer,” wrote Wes Mahan, the Examiner’s graphic designer. “This store can survive just fine in spite of the ‘street people’ who kind of populate the neighborhood. They're not creating any kind of situation inside the store. ,,.. Everyone needs to stop panicking.”

“I shop at Stadium Fred Meyer nearly every two days,” wrote Dennis Harper. “Any problems with vagrants around the entrance during the daytime are nearly zero, thanks to security. … Shoplifting is under control because security guards check receipts of departing customers.

“The bottom line is that Fred Meyer gambled a decade ago when it expanded the store and added amenities like the wine bar and the sushi restaurant, both of which no longer exist. For such a huge store, the actual customer count has not grown sufficiently to make such a large store pencil out.”