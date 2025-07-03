Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Pullman's avatar
Jane Pullman
1h

I lived in Panamá one winter and the one large grocery store had everyone checked their backpacks at a kiosk in front of the store before going in. It was normal and no one put up a fuss. Upon leaving, you picked your backpack up at the kiosk and you were done. Shoplifting was NOT tolerated. Easy, peasy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture