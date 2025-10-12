Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
13m

Minor improvement permit. Quelle surprise!

The system is completely arbitrary and complaint driven only, at least 10 years ago. I had a minor, truly inconsequential crack in my sidewalk then and received a letter from the City informing me I had 60 days to repair it (by a city-approved contractor) or the city would fix it and send me the bill. No appeals process, no nothing. Meanwhile, within a couple of blocks of my house were egregious sidewalk uplifts and cracks caused by tree roots, which were apparently unconcerning. They had me over a barrel because (of course), the City would have charged me substantially more than a private contractor.

Ah, Portlandia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture