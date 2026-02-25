Northwest Examiner

User's avatar
LA's avatar
LA
2h

With full disclosure, I have tried Waymo once in SF when I needed to get somewhere late at night and it was going to be a while waiting for Uber or MUNI. I loved it!

What convinced me was a friend with a female teenager who said if her daughter was stuck somewhere and she couldn’t get to her she would call her a Waymo long before a rideshare.

What bothers me about the resistance to it is that people are expressing concern about Waymos not following the rules of the road. I don’t drive a lot but when I do I see people disregarding red lights on a daily basis. Not even turning red - completely red. We all read about hit-and-runs. And we all know that there isn’t enough of a budget for traffic enforcement. Guaranteed that a Waymo will behave a lot more than many other drivers who are used to driving the way they want with no consequences.

Before self-checkouts appeared in grocery stores there was the same pushback about a loss of jobs and how it would eliminate the need for cashiers. Perhaps I am simple-minded about this but I don’t see that the concerns came to fruition. So automated cars have the same aspect - it’s an option that people aren’t forced to take.

Waymo won’t drive on highways so I still will use Uber/Lyft for airport runs, which really is the main times I use it.

Thanks for coming to my pro-Waymo TED talk.

Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
3hEdited

I don't know where I stand on Waymo, but I do know that it is a delight to read such a well informed, informative and well reasoned piece about self-driving cars in Oregon. Oregon's newspaper of record could learn a lesson or two from this.

