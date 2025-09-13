The elm tree was topped last week.

A large elm tree at Northwest 24th and Pettygove is down, a victim of the city’s zealous installation of ADA ramps at all intersections and/or a touch of Dutch elm disease, you be the judge.

According to Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Dylan Rivera:

“PBOT seeks to preserve all street trees we encounter through our work in the public right of way. We are actively part of the city's efforts to preserve and expand the tree canopy in Portland.

“Physically removing a single tree adds to $10,000 to $20,000 to a project cost, so we have a financial incentive to remove as few as possible.

“PBOT recently removed an elm tree at NW 24th Avenue and Pettygrove Street. We did all we could to preserve the tree and prevent any cost to the adjacent property owner. This was part of a long discussion. It was originally tagged for removal due to ADA corner ramp construction.

“Then we worked with the homeowner in an attempt to save the tree by partnering with Portland Water Bureau to get a design exception and to try to modify the design to accommodate tree.

“Then, during inspection, Urban Forestry noticed signs of disease, and it ultimately tested positive for Dutch elm disease. The property owner would have been responsible for both removing and replanting the tree. … But since we originally were going to remove it for the ADA ramp, PBOT paid for the removal and replanting.

“We'll plant a replacement tree in the parking strip during the fall replanting season.”

Neighbor Max Brunke, who sent photos to the NW Examiner, said of the disease diagnosis: “I say that's awfully convenient.”