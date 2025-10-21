They should win an award -- and they did! More images from 30th annual NW Examiner Community Awards nightAllan ClassenOct 21, 20256ShareStadiumhood Neighbors, including Pete Colt (center), who also received the Defender of the Realm award, were recognized Saturday night for their work on behalf of the neighborhoods around Providence Park. Michelle Milla (L-R), Janet Parker, Dave Gray, Colt, Bruce Chirre, Karen Chirre and Britta Diettrich. Maja Viklands Harris earned the Voice of Democracy award for her Rose City Reform blog and podcast.After 34 years on the Northwest District Association Planning Committee, Greg Theisen found that he could laugh about it now.Bill Truncali received the Parks & Culture award for his work on the Pearl District Neighborhood Association to improve and activate parks.The Coalition to Preserve Forest Park brought together many allies to win a unanimous victory against Portland General Electric’s plan to extend power lines through Forest Park. Carole Hardy (L-R), Will Aitchison, Paul Majkut, Pat Bowman and Mikey Brooks.All photos by Walden KirschRelated coverageNorthwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe6SharePrevious