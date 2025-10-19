A standing-room-only crowd filled the fellowship hall at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday for the NW Examiner’s annual celebration of community building and citizenship.

Photos by Walden Kirsch

Mike Lindberg received the Lifetime Achievement Award. A Portland City Council member from 1979-96 and former Northwest District resident, he remains a behind-the-scenes champion for the city and its people.

Joan Whitcher, recipient of a Care for the Commons award, was introduced by John Gillette, who worked with her on many Pearl District cleanup and livability projects.

John and Catherine Thompson (L-R) and Tom Cunningham co-founded the Coalition for Forest Park, which helped organize the broad coalition that won a City Council appeal for Portland General Electric’s plan to extend power lines through Forest Park.

Jim and Teri Fulton came from their home in Wisconsin to see their daughter, Kate Fulton, win an award.

Kate Fulton holds her Voice of the People award, recognizing her successful stand against autocratic control of the Food Front cooperative.

Paul Gelormino (left) and Kevin Cosgrove, co-founders of the Northwest Local Journalism Foundation, which is building a permanent funding base for the NW Examiner.