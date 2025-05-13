Northwest Examiner

Bob Clay
1d

How about Friends of Wallace Park - and in particular the Friends Wallace Park Clean Up Crew Leadership for organizing volunteer clean up. Everything from trash pick up, to weeding, edging, raking and sweeping. The May cleanup was attended by more than 20 volunteers by my count. It was especially heartening to see parents bringing their children to lend a hand!

