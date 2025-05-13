The 29th annual NW Examiner Community Awards honored 10 local individuals and organizations.

How many times have you heard about a neighbor who did something for the good of the community?

Big or small, on their own or as part of a group, as a single notable act or an ongoing role contributing to life in the neighborhoods covered by the NW Examiner (all of Northwest and the adjacent slice of Southwest).

We want to know about it. A committee of past winners of NW Examiner Community Awards is preparing for the 2025 event, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, Southwest 18th and Salmon streets.

All nominations will be considered. Please reply to this message online or send a note to allan@nwexaminer.com or NW Examiner, 1209 SW Sixth Ave., #303, Portland OR 97204. The deadline is June 11.

Nominees should live, work or contribute in some way to the Examiner readership area. There are no other specific criteria. If you see or hear something, say something. We would love to know about it.