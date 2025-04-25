Here’s a link to the building's history

The old church was still in use in 1949 when the present building was under construction..

In 1950, 7,000 people attended the opening of Zion Lutheran, called the first modern-style church in Portland. Even in 1964, the church was considered so notable that a 12-foot photo of it was exhibited in Belgium.

On Saturday, May 3, the church will host a 75th Anniversary open house of the Pietro Belluschi designed house of worship. The public is invited to experience, as Belluschi said, “... a space that is more than a shelter, space that gives a hint of other more satisfying purposes.”

The presentations on May 3 include remarks from Pastor Jim Pressnell and Brian Fleener, an architect congregant, an overview from Tony Belluschi about his father’s love of church architecture and his ability to persuade the Zion congregation to look to the future by embracing the elegant simplicity of midcentury modern designs while still maintaining their traditional symbols. A reception will follow with display of original blueprints and other memorabilia.

There will be an organ recital by Zion organist Floy Berentsen.

On Sunday, May 4, a worship service will follow the 1950 dedication liturgy with guest preacher Rev. Dr. Paul Linnemann, President Emeritus Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Northwest District.

There are no fees for these events. An e-booklet describing the church is available for request at zion@zion-portland.org.

Zion Lutheran Church, 1015 SW 18th Ave

May 3, open house and presentations starting at 2 p.m.

May 4, festive worship at 10:45 a.m.