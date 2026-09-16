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Marc's avatar
Marc
11h

Robert, you are terrific to be following the DSA et Al's actions. Thank you for enlightening us.

By the way, have any of the DSA voters ever bothered to know the definition of genocide?

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Linda Berg's avatar
Linda Berg
9h

I subscribed to NW Examiner for Portland and neighborhood news. Please create a separate publication or social media site for your impassioned political concerns. Just saying, this was not the original mission of the Examiner.

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