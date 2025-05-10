Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
4d

Kudos to the Friends of Couch Park for their hard work and perseverance in making the park safer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kara Colley's avatar
Kara Colley
4d

Mostly, we just want a fenced-in dog park. The "shared field" dog park model doesn't work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture