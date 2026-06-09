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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2hEdited

This might shake up the county chair race a bit.

I hope Sharon also forcefully addresses the burgeoning Preschool surplus, which was $610,000,000 - that’s right, Million!!- as of June 30, 2025. We need indexing to inflation snd other sensible changes.

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JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
1h

It is gratifying to consider voting FOR someone as opposed to AGAINST someone else. I think Sharon may be that candidate.

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