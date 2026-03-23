Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mechanic's avatar
mechanic
10h

Senator Reynolds lied. Full Stop.

She did not offer compromise. Full Stop.

She did not allow the mountains of virtual testimony during presentation of SB 1573. She heard 2 Stadiumhood citizens in person, and opening remarks from Senator Drazon.

Reynolds does not represent the struggles of our neighborhood. She defends the mysticism of body autonomy, and theorectics of "what if" instead of what is.

Reynolds is done and belongs in the rear view mirror. We can't afford any more time and / or lost leadership.

It is time for Autumn Sharp. Full Stop.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Don's avatar
Don
10h

I am tired of city, county, and state leaders pandering to those with addictions over the safety of the general public. Their ultra liberal actions have led to this ongoing debacle, and I, for one, am exhausted over it. Vote her out of office, there is no plausible reason for her actions. Shame!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture