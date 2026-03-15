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Talia Giardini's avatar
Talia Giardini
2h

So many great ideas, especially about the charter. A large part of it is not working (for the general public anyways). It also seems very odd to me that the Peacocks are so obstinate about figuring out a tie breaker. Why would they want to sit through 3 days of arguing every January? What a horrible way to start off the new year. And next year, there will likely be different councilors (hopefully) and it’s certainly not a good way to roll out the welcome mat.

Implementing these suggested changes would do wonders for this city and we are in desperate need of good leadership, not childish squabbling and virtue signaling ordinances.

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