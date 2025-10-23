Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
3h

This redevelopment of the property and the donation to Friendly House is a great conclusion we could never have imagined a year ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Berg's avatar
Linda Berg
3h

Parking is an essential reality. I know we want to encourage biking but the reality many people drive to do grocery shopping. Yes, smaller grocers don’t seem to do well, unfortunately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture