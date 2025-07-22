Jon Lindquistt shares his idea in a meeting with District 4 Councilor Mitch Green and the NW Examiner.

Jon Lindquistt’s vision transforming a dead zone under Interstate 405 into a recreation mecca received a thumbs-up from City Councilor Mitch Green last week. After watching Lindquistt’s multimedia presentation of a bike park that might also feature an off-leash area for dogs and climbing features—all with pulsing lights and sound at night to discourage camping—Green was impressed.

“I like it,” he said. “I like it a lot.”

Because much of the design and construction could be provided by volunteers and nonprofit organizations, the project would place a limited burden on Portland Parks & Recreation staff and resources.

Lindquisst has enlisted at least informal support from Northwest Trails Alliance, Greystar-Millhouse, Unico, Childpeace Montessori, Pomarius Nursery, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, International Mountain Bike Association, People For Bikes, Northwest District Association, Strongtown PDX, Cyclepath PDX, Bikes for Humanity and Bike Farm.

Green said he and District 4 councilors Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman support independent groups such as Friends of Wallace Park and Friends of Couch Park as a way to meet community needs in a period of limited city budgets.

The project could be eligible for System Development Charge funds that have been collected as fees on local construction, he suggested.

The most obvious hurdle may be getting Oregon Department of Transportation permission to use its property, a step that has stymied past efforts to tame areas under the freeway.

Green promised to convene a group of stakeholders to advance the project.