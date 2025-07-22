Jon Lindquistt’s vision transforming a dead zone under Interstate 405 into a recreation mecca received a thumbs-up from City Councilor Mitch Green last week. After watching Lindquistt’s multimedia presentation of a bike park that might also feature an off-leash area for dogs and climbing features—all with pulsing lights and sound at night to discourage camping—Green was impressed.
“I like it,” he said. “I like it a lot.”
Because much of the design and construction could be provided by volunteers and nonprofit organizations, the project would place a limited burden on Portland Parks & Recreation staff and resources.
Lindquisst has enlisted at least informal support from Northwest Trails Alliance, Greystar-Millhouse, Unico, Childpeace Montessori, Pomarius Nursery, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, International Mountain Bike Association, People For Bikes, Northwest District Association, Strongtown PDX, Cyclepath PDX, Bikes for Humanity and Bike Farm.
Green said he and District 4 councilors Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman support independent groups such as Friends of Wallace Park and Friends of Couch Park as a way to meet community needs in a period of limited city budgets.
The project could be eligible for System Development Charge funds that have been collected as fees on local construction, he suggested.
The most obvious hurdle may be getting Oregon Department of Transportation permission to use its property, a step that has stymied past efforts to tame areas under the freeway.
Green promised to convene a group of stakeholders to advance the project.
Realistic question: if the city bulldozes forward with the 2 (close to 300 bed) low barrier overnight shelters very near this area, can’t we assume this green space will draw unwanted loitering during the day and other behavior that will quickly make it unusable by the neighborhood at large? See current state of Jamison Square as an example.
The air quality issue is one that has been raised each time we see a new plan for the area under the freeway. ODOT has also vetoed the idea of development in the past because of concerns of structural safety under the ramps. Never mind the irony of allowing cars and trucks to use the ramps. However, other cities have transformed these spaces into parks and public spaces. It will be interesting to hear how this proposal is received.